VSU program to address Richmond, Petersburg teacher shortages

Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an...
Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an additional three years.((Source: Virginia State University/Facebook))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is doing its part to address the teacher shortages happening in Richmond and Petersburg.

The program is called “I Too Teach” and is funded by state grant money to offer free tuition to graduate students pursuing a degree in education - if they serve as full-time substitute teachers in those districts.

Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an additional three years.

The focus is on HBCU schools and getting more teachers of color in the classroom.

VSU graduate students will gain real-world experience in the classroom while working nights and weekends on their degrees.

This comes amid an ongoing teacher shortage largely brought on by the pandemic, both nationally, and here in Virginia.

Heading into the new school year, Richmond has over 220 open teacher contract positions - that’s about a fourth of the teaching staff according to a member of the school board.

In Henrico, there are 200 open teacher positions, while there are more than 350 teachers needed in Chesterfield.

