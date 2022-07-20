Healthcare Pros
TSA recruiting officers to work at RIC during busy travel season

By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration screens thousands of airline travelers every day, ensuring that they reach their destinations safely. Now, TSA is looking to hire more officers amidst the high volume of summer air travel.

A TSA recruitment session is being held at Mechanicsville Public Library on July 26 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to share information about the training and hiring process. Job applications can be completed there.

TSA is looking to hire both full-time and part-time officers with a starting salary of $17.55 per hour. TSA is also offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for those who become officers in Richmond. New hires will receive $500 when they start working, and another $500 on their one-year anniversary.

TSA says that applicants do not need any prior experience in security or law enforcement. All officers will learn everything they need to know through a paid training session at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

For more information about what being a TSA officer looks like, watch the “Day in the Life of a TSO” video.

More information about hiring opportunities within TSA can be found here.

