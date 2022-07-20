Scottsville 12-year-old’s love for animals turned into nonprofit rescue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 12-year-old’s love for animals has turned into a nonprofit rescue in Scottsville.

“Finally Home Animal Haven rescues abused and neglected animals in need,” Natalie Jenkins said.

Caring for the rescued animals is what gets Natalie out of bed every morning.

“When we first got one of our donkeys he was very skinny, and we were starting to help him, and sometimes I just think about that. It really helps me just get up and be ready in the morning. Just ready to go help more animals,” she said. “I never knew that just rescuing donkeys would turn into an entire nonprofit rescue.”

“From a young age, Natalie, she’s always needed to rescue anything,” Ashley Jenkins, Natalie’s mother and executive director of Finally Home Animal Haven, said. “It’s incredible to see.”

The rescue relies on donations.

“Fundraising is the hardest part, because you want to spend most of your time helping rehabilitate these animals, but fundraising plays a big key when taking in sick and injured animals,” Jenkins said.

Now, they’re working with another nonprofit, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, to help feed animals in their care.

“I received a phone call and I could immediately tell that it was it was a younger voice that was on the other end of the call,” Operations Manager Samuel Daane said. “What we give them is a lot of fresh produce that hasn’t made it quite so far as to still be used for humans, but still perfectly good for animals.”

“It’s just an amazing thing to see that she actually wants to bring good into this world,” said Jenkins.

“We are a very loving and caring rescue and we would love for anybody to come help,” Natalie said. “You can call us because we have room for any animal that’s in need.”

More information on the rescue and how to donate can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.