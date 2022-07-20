Science Museum’s Shark Week kicks off July 24

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next week, shark lovers can enjoy a range of activities at the Science Museum of Virginia in honor of Shark Week.

We have Jaws-dropping fin-filled STEM fun planned for Shark Week! Don't miss our JAWsome celebration of our cartilaginous fishy friends July 24-31. https://t.co/mSXHS9XzyW #rva #SharkWeekRVA #PlanetSharkRVA #SummerOfSharks pic.twitter.com/ZAKsH0gxV9 — Science Museum of Virginia (@ScienceMusofVA) July 19, 2022

From July 24 to July 31, the museum is offering a packed week of shark-related programming as Discovery Channel’s annual homage to the ocean’s oldest predator kicks off.

A spokesperson for the museum said most Shark Week activities are included with general admission.

