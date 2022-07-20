Science Museum’s Shark Week kicks off July 24
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next week, shark lovers can enjoy a range of activities at the Science Museum of Virginia in honor of Shark Week.
From July 24 to July 31, the museum is offering a packed week of shark-related programming as Discovery Channel’s annual homage to the ocean’s oldest predator kicks off.
A spokesperson for the museum said most Shark Week activities are included with general admission.
