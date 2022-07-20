Healthcare Pros
Red Cross helps family of 5 following Hanover Co. house fire

Crews battled a house fire in Hanover County on Wednesday.
Crews battled a house fire in Hanover County on Wednesday.(Hanover Fire-EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Crews battled a house fire in Hanover County on Wednesday.

The fire happened along Frances Road in Ashland.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Everyone inside made it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping a family of five impacted by the fire.

