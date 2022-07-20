Red Cross helps family of 5 following Hanover Co. house fire

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Crews battled a house fire in Hanover County on Wednesday.

The fire happened along Frances Road in Ashland.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Everyone inside made it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping a family of five impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.