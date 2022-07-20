Healthcare Pros
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash

Levi Braxton III has been charged in Tuesday’s crash
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman died after a driver hit her car on I-95 north in Hanover.

On Tuesday, July 19 at 12:48 p.m., state police were called for a two-vehicle crash on I-95 north at the 91-mile marker.

According to police, Levi Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, Va. was speeding on I-95 in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car. When Braxton entered the shoulder he crashed into a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which was broken down on the right shoulder of the interstate.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.
A fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.(Daniel Redman)

VSP said Braxton was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sentra’s driver, Angela Clements Hurley,49, was inside the vehicle when Braxton hit it. She died at the scene.

Braxton was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

The crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police and the First Division Crash Reconstruction team.

All northbound lanes on I-95 north, about a mile south of Ashland (mile marker 91), were closed for over four hours after the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

