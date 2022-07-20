Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Petersburg’s Farmer Street Pool opens for the first time in two years

By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s only public pool is now open for the summer! This is the first time in two years the Farmer Street Pool has been open after being closed because of the pandemic.

Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department said the pool was already in need of renovations before it closed due to pandemic protocols. The water and pool conditions continued to worsen while it sat untouched for two years.

In January, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department started having conversations about getting the pool cleaned and repaired for the 2022 summer season.

“We came to a point where we know that the pool needed some necessary work, so that was one of the things that we wanted to do,” said Marquis Allen, Director of Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

The department was told that the pool wouldn’t be ready to open until October with full repairs. They settled for just getting some of the renovations done, which took about five months to complete.

“We knew that there needed to be some re-plastering work, some just general maintenance work fixing the steps outside of fixing the steps covering everything that needed to be done,” Allen said.

The pool’s reopening has been a way to reunite the community after a difficult two years.

“The people in the community really look forward to this pool because it’s been around for so long. I mean, I know the pool is probably older than me, and I’m 50, so you know there’s a lot of history behind it,” said Ryan Massenburg, recreation supervisor for the Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The parks department hopes to expand days and hours once more lifeguards are hired for the pool.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
One woman dead, man charged in Hanover crash
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies

Latest News

Storycorps starts 'One Small Step'iniative to bridge political divide
Storycorps starts 'One Small Step' initiative to bridge political divide
Nightingale Ice Cream teaming up with Duke's Mayo for newest flavors
Nightingale Ice Cream teaming up with Duke's Mayo
SPCA Pet of the Week
SPCA Pet of the Week
Virginia Holocaust Museum
"There's Just Us" exhibit details 2017 Charlottesville protests