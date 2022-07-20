Petersburg’s Farmer Street Pool opens for the first time in two years

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s only public pool is now open for the summer! This is the first time in two years the Farmer Street Pool has been open after being closed because of the pandemic.

Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department said the pool was already in need of renovations before it closed due to pandemic protocols. The water and pool conditions continued to worsen while it sat untouched for two years.

In January, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department started having conversations about getting the pool cleaned and repaired for the 2022 summer season.

“We came to a point where we know that the pool needed some necessary work, so that was one of the things that we wanted to do,” said Marquis Allen, Director of Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

The department was told that the pool wouldn’t be ready to open until October with full repairs. They settled for just getting some of the renovations done, which took about five months to complete.

“We knew that there needed to be some re-plastering work, some just general maintenance work fixing the steps outside of fixing the steps covering everything that needed to be done,” Allen said.

The pool’s reopening has been a way to reunite the community after a difficult two years.

“The people in the community really look forward to this pool because it’s been around for so long. I mean, I know the pool is probably older than me, and I’m 50, so you know there’s a lot of history behind it,” said Ryan Massenburg, recreation supervisor for the Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The parks department hopes to expand days and hours once more lifeguards are hired for the pool.

