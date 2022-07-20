Petersburg City Council passes resolution to create sidewalk mural in memory of gun violence victim

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to allow a sidewalk mural to be created in memory of one of the city’s recent victims of gun violence earlier this month.

Diane Branzelle said July 2 is a day she can never get out of her head. It was the day her daughter, 19-year-old Toni Knight, was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry Street while bringing in groceries.

“I relive the call, and I relive getting halfway there and my brother calling me and telling me she’s gone,” Branzelle said.

Branzelle said for those who didn’t know her daughter, her family was everything.

“My daughter was the most genuine, intelligent, family-oriented person you could ever meet,” Branzelle said.

She said, unfortunately, the moment Toni was shot, she was with her two younger cousins.

Branzelle said a bullet fragment hit one in the head, and the other held Toni’s hand as she died outside her apartment.

It’s a loss that some family members, including Toni’s godson, are all still processing.

“He called her Carri, and he called her Stinka, and he came over all the time. And he loved her so much, and he misses her,” Branzelle said. “I’m going to tell you now, he picks up her pictures in the house, and he carries them around, and he’s so protective over her pictures.”

As a memorial continues to grow outside the Artistspace Lofts, some artists in the building have asked the city to amend its code to allow for a sidewalk mural in memory of Toni.

“We can’t fight crime, but we want to put down some art, and you know, beautify the situation,” one of the artists involved in the mural said to city council.

City council passed the resolution Tuesday night; something Branzelle said she is grateful for but still wants justice for her daughter.

“I want that to be there for the future,” Branzelle said. “But I need the violence to stop.”

As of Tuesday, Petersburg Police said there has only been one arrest, 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell, in connection to this shooting.

Branzelle said she knows someone out there knows more and is asking them to come forward.

”The ones that were standing there and watching this stuff happen. I need y’all to please come forward, and please give my baby justice because if it was one of y’all, I would do the same,” Branzelle said.

According to the resolution, the artists hope to complete the mural by July 30.

Also, on July 30, a regional stop the violence community festival will be happening at 550 Farmer Street in memory of every victim lost to gun violence.

Toni’s family said they would be hosting a ride that day in honor of Toni’s memory along with the Changin Lanez Auto Club and Against All Odds Motorcycle Club. They’re inviting anyone to ride along and will leave at 2:30 p.m. at 2338 E. Washington Street.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.