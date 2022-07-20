Nonprofit opens two additional shelters for women in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new recovery homes for women opened in Richmond, this week, through the Real Life organization.

Women transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or addiction can move into the shelters without having to worry about any costs. There, they’ll work with counselors on a path of recovery, education, parenting skills, and job placement.

The Junior League of Richmond was also integral in donating the funds to open these two additional homes for the Real Life program. Real Life now has 12 houses all together, three for women and nine for men.

The nonprofit was created in 2016 and now houses up to 150 people, while offering critical support and resources.

“We are so grateful to the Junior League of Richmond for their generous support of the women in Real Life,” said Dr. Sarah Scarbrough, Founder, and Director of Real Life. “Many women will be given an opportunity for a new life, for both themselves and their families.”

