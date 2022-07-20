Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

News to Know for July 20: VSU teacher shortage program; Former governor sues; Extreme heat

Virginia State University is taking action to help teachers in classrooms in Central Virginia.
Virginia State University is taking action to help teachers in classrooms in Central Virginia.(TeachMS.org)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

VSU To Address Teacher Shortages

The university is doing its part to address the teacher shortages happening in the Richmond and Petersburg school systems.

The university will use grant funds to offer free tuition to graduate students pursuing a degree in education - if they serve as full-time substitute teachers in those districts.

Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an additional three years.

House Passes Bill To Protect Same-Sex Marriage

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a bill that would federally protect same-sex marriage.

It comes amid fears the conservative majority Supreme Court could target same-sex marriage in the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The House bill - called the Respect for Marriage Act would also provide federal protections for interracial marriages.

It’s not clear if it can pass in the Senate.

Missing Newport News Woman Case Turns Tragic

35-year-old Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing after she didn’t return to church Sunday morning.

Her husband, Adrian Lewis is now charged with her murder.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him at Dulles Airport - where they say he was attempting to get on a flight to Jamaica.

Former Gov. Doug Wilder Sues

Wilder filed a $5 million lawsuit against Virginia Commonwealth University where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.

The controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee sent a series of texts critical of Wilder’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 91-year-old Wilder filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. He’s representing himself.

It’s A Heatwave!

Very hot weather is expected for six days with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny, with the heat index near 100°.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
One woman dead, man charged in Hanover crash
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County that happened...
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots sword-wielding suspect during domestic call

Latest News

House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an...
VSU program to address Richmond, Petersburg teacher shortages
Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder files $5 million lawsuit against VCU
Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder files $5 million lawsuit against VCU
Search for missing Newport News woman now a homicide investigation
Search for missing Newport News woman now a homicide investigation