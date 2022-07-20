News to Know for July 20: VSU teacher shortage program; Former governor sues; Extreme heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

VSU To Address Teacher Shortages

The university is doing its part to address the teacher shortages happening in the Richmond and Petersburg school systems.

The university will use grant funds to offer free tuition to graduate students pursuing a degree in education - if they serve as full-time substitute teachers in those districts.

Once they earn their degree, students must commit to a full-time teaching position for an additional three years.

House Passes Bill To Protect Same-Sex Marriage

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a bill that would federally protect same-sex marriage.

It comes amid fears the conservative majority Supreme Court could target same-sex marriage in the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The House bill - called the Respect for Marriage Act would also provide federal protections for interracial marriages.

It’s not clear if it can pass in the Senate.

Missing Newport News Woman Case Turns Tragic

35-year-old Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing after she didn’t return to church Sunday morning.

Her husband, Adrian Lewis is now charged with her murder.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him at Dulles Airport - where they say he was attempting to get on a flight to Jamaica.

Former Gov. Doug Wilder Sues

Wilder filed a $5 million lawsuit against Virginia Commonwealth University where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.

The controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee sent a series of texts critical of Wilder’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 91-year-old Wilder filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. He’s representing himself.

It’s A Heatwave!

Very hot weather is expected for six days with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny, with the heat index near 100°.

