Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Richmond man to death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars in the stabbing death of a Richmond man.

On Wednesday, Kevin Rice pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 54-year-old Robert Pulling.

Just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, police responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for the report of a suspicious situation.

Once they arrived, officers found Pulling with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Documents say that multiple marks were found on his face and head, along with a large cut across his neck.

The motive in the case appears to have been robbery.

