I-95 Express Lanes project to close southbound lanes Aug. 2-4

The regular I-95 southbound lanes near Quantico will be closed Aug. 2-4 overnight from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re planning on traveling I-95 in early August, you might want to think about adjusting your route to avoid delays.

The regular southbound lanes near Quantico will be closed Aug. 2-4 overnight from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

These closures will allow construction crews to lift and install bridge beams over the highway.

There will be a detour that will direct drivers to leave I-95 South at Exit 148 near Russell Road and Quantico. That will take drivers onto Route 1 and allow them to re-enter the highway at Exit 143. Signage and police presence will direct drivers throughout the detour route.

These construction efforts are part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Project.

The goal is to offer new access points to the existing 95 Express Lanes, create new ramps that create direct access to Quantico and Courthouse Road, and add seven new bridges. When the project is completed, it will connect with the 395 Express Lanes, offering an uninterrupted path between the Potomac River and Rappahannock River.

Up-to-date information about road closures and detours can be found here.

