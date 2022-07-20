HVAC technicians working overtime to maintain AC units: how you can help

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Feels like” temperatures will reach over 100 degrees starting Thursday and HVAC technicians are working overtime to meet the high demand.

“A lot of clogged drain lines, water issues, bad capacitors,” Caleb Elias said these are just some of the types of calls coming into James River Air Conditioning Co. each day. They expect to surpass over 200 calls a day by the end of this week.

HVAC units usually last around 10-15 years but proper maintenance is the key to longevity.

President Hugh Joyce says simply changing the filter can help maintain the compressor and save you money.

“I tell everyone once a month, change your filter when you get your electric bill. So, I like for people to make sure their filter’s clean and make sure their electric bill doesn’t look much higher than it’s been in the past,” Joyce said.

He also recommends:

Keeping windows closed and well insulated.

Shutting your draperies to help keep the heat out.

Keep tall grass and leaves away from your outside unit.

Turn your fan on to keep air circulating.

If your thermostat isn’t holding a set temperature during scorching hot weather there’s an explanation for that.

Really everyone’s got to understand these machines are typically designed to keep about a 20 degree differential from inside to outside. So, 95 degree days, 75 inside, 100 - some machines may not go below 80,” Joyce said.

If you set it too low the unit could freeze up or cause condensation issues inside. Joyce says AC units can last 10-15 years with the right care.

“If folks can pay attention to those things - catch that little thing before it becomes a big - they can avoid an expensive repair,” Joyce said.

Summer heat is most dangerous for low-income families and there are programs in Richmond to help.

“Project Homes” will help you get a free AC window unit and install it as well.

