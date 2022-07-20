Fairfax school aide accused of swapping kids’ medications with allergy pills

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A former Fairfax school aide has been accused of taking elementary school students’ prescription medications and replacing them with allergy pills.

According to NBC4, an investigation began in late May when one family was told their daughter’s prescription had run out.

However, they say they had dropped off enough to last the rest of the school year.

Investigators said seven children were allegedly given allergy pills instead of their prescription Adderall or Ritalin.

Jennifer Carpenter has been fired and now faces 11 charges.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.