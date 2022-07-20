Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Ex-Virginia school administrator gets 5 years for fraud

Keisha Pope was sentenced to five years for the years-long scheme.
Keisha Pope was sentenced to five years for the years-long scheme.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for directing a yearslong scheme to defraud state and federal officials of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds.

Court documents showed that Kiesha Pope was the director of financial aid at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College starting in 2006.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber says that Pope was involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the college of educational funds.

News outlets report that Pope pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Aber says Pope developed or increased financial aid eligibility for individuals, often relatives, who weren’t eligible. She spent the money on personal expenses, including a vacation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

The regular I-95 southbound lanes near Quantico will be closed Aug. 2-4 overnight from 11 p.m....
I-95 Express Lanes project to close southbound lanes Aug. 2-4
Shark Week runs through July 24-31.
Science Museum’s Shark Week kicks off July 24
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.
Police seek person of interest in Richmond convenience store shooting
Numerous county fairs are held in Virginia each year in late summer into early fall.
Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia