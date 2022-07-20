Healthcare Pros
Area health district starts monkeypox vaccinations

RHHD received a shipment of 160 monkeypox vaccines recently and launched an online interest...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District on Wednesday started vaccinating individuals who may be at higher risk of monkeypox exposure.

RHHD received the shipment of 160 JYNNEOS vaccines recently and launched an online interest form for those interested in getting it.

As of July 20, there have been nearly 60 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia with one of them in the Central Region that includes Richmond.

Monkeypox is a rare, contagious rash illness.

The number of Monkeypox cases in the US is climbing and it's happening as daily COVID-19 case rates are surging once again. (CNN)

“We do have a challenge right now that we have limited supply for Monkeypox currently. There are two vaccines that can be used after an exposure to reduce the risk of developing Monkeypox,” Catherine Long of the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts said last week.

> RELATED: UVA Health shares lesser known monkeypox symptoms

Many, but not all, cases in this outbreak have been among men who have sex with other men, especially those who have multiple partners.

But, the health department says anyone can get and spread Monkeypox.

“I think it’s very important to share the appropriate information while making sure we’re not stigmatizing, you know, gay and bisexual men,” Narissa Rahaman, Equality Virginia executive director, said last week.

