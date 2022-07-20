Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice

TPD investigates death of 11-month-old child in parked car at Big Bend Hospice.
By Charles Roop, WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - An 11-month-old child was found dead inside of a parked vehicle in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police were conducting a death investigation after officers responded to a call from Big Bend Hospice at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. The call was placed by a worker at Big Bend Hospice, police confirmed to WCTV.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” police said Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday the child’s mother arrived for work at Big Bend Hospice Tuesday morning and inadvertently left her son in the vehicle when she parked in the lot. At the end of her shift, the mother found her child still in the vehicle and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this point, and police said the investigation is continuing. The department says an autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on the boy to find the exact cause of death.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives will present their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for a decision on potential charges,” Tallahassee Police Department’s press release said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Trump attends the funeral of his first wife, Ivana, in NYC
A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and...
Officers rescue baby turtles that wandered into a restaurant
Conservation workers and farmers in Delaware tests how men's cotton briefs can assist with...
Farmers ‘soil’ underwear for better crop health
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as the panel holds a markup on the...
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
RHHD received a shipment of 160 monkeypox vaccines recently and launched an online interest...
Area health district starts monkeypox vaccinations