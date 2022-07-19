Traffic diverted off I-95 north in Hanover after multi-vehicle crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure begins about a mile south of Ashland (mile marker 91).

According to VDOT, there is currently a 6-mile backup.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89 until the area is cleared.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.