Traffic diverted off I-95 north in Hanover after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The closure begins about a mile south of Ashland (mile marker 91).
According to VDOT, there is currently a 6-mile backup.
Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89 until the area is cleared.
