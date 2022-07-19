Healthcare Pros
Traffic diverted off I-95 north in Hanover after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.
A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.(Daniel Redman)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure begins about a mile south of Ashland (mile marker 91).

According to VDOT, there is currently a 6-mile backup.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89 until the area is cleared.

