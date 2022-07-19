Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots sword-wielding suspect during domestic call

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County that happened...
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County that happened on Monday evening.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County that happened on Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on July 18, deputies were called for a domestic disturbance involving the caller’s son, who was armed with a weapon. Officials said the suspect made death threats against a family member at the home.

The deputy first to arrive went to the home along Robinson Road and saw the suspect run to the back where family members were outside.

The sheriff’s office said that as the deputy went to the back of the home, the man charged at him with a 33-inch Spartan Warrior-style sword.

“During this encounter the Deputy attempted to tactically relocate, however the suspect quickly closed his distances forcing the Deputy to discharged his firearm at the suspect striking him multiple times,” a release said.

The deputy rendered aid until medical crews arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Nicholas Gene Howell, 27, is charged with the attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Per department policy, the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The investigation continues, and more charges may be sought.

