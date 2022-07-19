Healthcare Pros
RPS hosts 2nd annual Summer Fest for school enrollment, recruitment

RPS Summer Fest is Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
RPS Summer Fest is Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Wythe High School.(Richmond public schools)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are holding their second annual RPS Summer Fest for students and families to prepare for the upcoming school year.

RPS and school staff will be onsite to enroll potential students and answer any questions for parents.

RPS recruiters will also be onsite to share open positions in the school division. Interested applicants can learn about available jobs, pay and benefits can apply and maybe even get hired on the spot.

Applicants should bring two forms of identification to complete hiring paperwork.

There will be live music, a DJ, a bounce house, free food and drinks, art stations, the “Lit Limo” and community partners.

The school division is also offering free bus rides to Summer Fest. Shuttles (RPS buses) will loop around to the following locations at 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 12 p.m.

Southside:

  • Hillside Rental Office, 1500 Harwood St
  • Southwood Rental Office, 4602 B. Southwood Pkwy
  • Belt Atlantic, 4000 Midlothian Turnpike

North/West/East End:

  • Carver Elementary, 1110 W Leigh St.
  • Holton Elementary, 1600 W Laburnum Ave.
  • MLK, Jr. Middle, 1000 Mosby St.

Shuttles will leave Summer Fest at 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 3:45 p.m.

Each bus ride can include:

  • Car seats available for use
  • Masks will be provided for the bus ride
  • A bus with wheelchair accessibility available upon request

RPS Summer Fest is Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield St.

