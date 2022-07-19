Police search for man accused of trying to rob Chesterfield Family Dollar

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a Family Dollar.

Police said the suspect went into the store along Route 1, went up to the clerk and demanded money.

“The suspect kept his arm down at his side as though he had a firearm,” a release said.

The suspect then got away on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

