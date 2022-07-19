Healthcare Pros
One woman dead, man charged in Hanover crash

The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman died after a driver hit her car on I-95 north in Hanover.

On Tuesday, July 19 at 12:48 p.m., state police were called for a two-vehicle crash on I-95 north at the 91-mile marker.

According to police, Levi Braxton III was speeding on I-95 in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car. When Braxton entered the shoulder he crashed into a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which was broken down on the right shoulder of the interstate.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.
The Sentra’s driver, a 49-year-old woman from Mechanicsville, was inside the vehicle when Braxton hit it. The woman died on the scene. State police are working to notify her next of kin.

Braxton was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

The crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police and the First Division Crash Reconstruction team.

All northbound lanes on I-95 north, about a mile south of Ashland (mile marker 91), were closed for over four hours after the crash.

