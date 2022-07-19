News to Know for July 19: RPS approves sign-on bonuses; New COVID vaccine; Missing Newport News woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

RPS Approves Sign-on Bonuses

The school district still needs nearly 200 teachers before the school year starts next month.

Now, the board has approved a plan to offer a bonus of up to $10,000 for educators to come to Richmond.

That money would come in two parts: a signing bonus and a moving stipend.

Teachers who move more than 50 miles to Richmond could get up to $6,000 to cover that cost. Any teachers hired by RPS will get a $2,000 bonus that could teach up to $4,000 based on experience.

Some teachers who have stayed with RPS expressed concerns over the new signing bonuses - asking where their bonus is for keeping their positions.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says they did get a $3,000 bonus in the spring and another $1,000 bonus coming this fall.

Another COVID vaccine?

Today, members of the CDC will answer the question of whether the new COVID-19 vaccine should be recommended in the U.S.

More than 40 countries already use the shot.

This vaccine works differently than Pfizer or Moderna’s. Instead of mRNA, it uses proteins to teach the body how to fight the virus.

That’s the same type of technology used in vaccines for Hepatitis and Shingles.

One Week Since Buchanan Floods

Emergency agencies are still surveying the damage from Tuesday’s flood that ravaged Buchanan County destroying homes and businesses.

The devastating floods ravaged the county, and emergency agencies are still in the area assessing the damage to dozens of homes and businesses.

Once their work is complete, the governor can apply for federal help, but some residents are worried they might be left to fend for themselves.

Officials with the United Way of Southwest Virginia say those critical funds may be hard to come by.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency. That will free up more resources at the state level to assist.

More than $100,000 has been raised to support rebuilding efforts.

Have You Seen Her?

Virginia State Police are looking for a missing woman who is considered to be in extreme danger.

35-year-old Shanitia Eure-Lewis was last seen Sunday morning at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News.

The church’s pastor says she left to pick up her two sons but never returned.

Police later found her truck in Hampton.

If you’ve seen her, or know where she may be - call police.

Hottest Week So Far This Summer!

Dangerously hot weather is expected for much of this week!

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a stray storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s.

