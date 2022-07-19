Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
The car hit one pedestrian and two other vehicles in the building's parking lot.
Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Explosion reported at Hoover Dam, fire department says
All northbound lanes of I-95 about a mile south of Ashland are closed due to a crash.
Traffic diverted off I-95 north in Hanover after multi-vehicle crash
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds