Maymont receives $8 million grant to promote tourism in Virginia

The project is funded through the EDA's $240 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and...

By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Maymont Foundation is receiving a large donation in an effort to promote regional tourism in the commonwealth.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its awarding Maymont an $8 million grant through the American Rescue Plan.

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration said this project will support the creation of marketing campaigns, business technical assistance, and local planning initiatives designed to promote and expand tourism in Virginia. In addition, this EDA grant will be matched with $2 million in local funds.

Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to this award and what it means for Virginia.

“For years Maymont has been a premier tourist destination in Richmond,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This grant will be used to expand the amazing opportunities tourists have when they visit Virginia’s historic capital, making the Commonwealth a more sought-after destination in the U.S.”

The project is funded through the EDA’s $240 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program

