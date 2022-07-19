Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting following domestic call

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County on Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Robinson Road following a domestic call involving a weapon.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital.

No law enforcement was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

