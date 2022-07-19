Incoming VSU baseball player reflects on return to bases after traumatic brain injury

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Incoming Virginia State University freshman and baseball player Alex Dayle is preparing to start his new chapter alongside his Trojan family in Ettrick. Still, his story goes beyond his skills on the baseball field.

As a young child, Dayle’s passion for baseball started growing.

“I’ve always liked the routines,” Dayle said. “Catching this, doing this, doing everything in a certain way.”

Dayle’s practice and work led him towards a spot on his high school’s baseball team at La Salle Academy in New York.

“Anyone who knows me would say I’m kind of quiet, but I say on the field, I like to lead,” he said. “I like to call out the plays. I like to say how many outs there are. I’m always the one informing everyone and trying to keep everyone on their toes.”

Just before Dayle started his senior year and celebrated his 17th birthday, a baseball practice event with a couple of friends nearly ended his time on the field and his life.

“I throw him a pitch and then line drive through the cage, straight through the screen,” Dayle said. “I didn’t get out of the way in time. It hit me right on the side of the head.”

After the baseball hit the side of Dayle’s skull, he was on the ground for 20 minutes.

“It was extremely painful and an extremely big headache,” Dayle said.

Later that day, Dayle started vomiting and having sensitivity to light. The next day, his symptoms didn’t improve.

“I woke up. Did not feel any better,” he said. “I was like, ‘Mom. I’m not feeling any better. I think we need to go to the hospital.”

In the hospital, doctors performed a CT scan on Dayle and found a broken blood vessel in his brain.

“They came back with the results and basically said, ‘You have no option but to get brain surgery,’” said Dayle. “I kind of just knew this was greater than sport, greater than anything, greater than school, really. It’s just my life right now.”

The emergency procedure took three hours. Once the surgery was complete, Dayle was able to start his recovery journey with physical therapy and a desire to return to the bases.

In about a week, Dayle was able to leave the hospital and start his senior year of school. Last October, Dayle began talking with the Virginia State University coaching staff as he continued his recovery journey.

“I really fell in love with this school and really wanted to be here when I came in February,” Dayle said.

This fall, Dayle will play first base and be a left-handed pitcher for the Trojan baseball team.

“It was always in me that I knew I was going to survive,” he said.

Dayle will be a VSU Accounting major in the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business.

