Henrico County woman honored for work with Parkinson’s community

A Henrico County woman is being honored for her work with a non-profit making an impact in the area called “Power Over Parkinson’s.”
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County woman is being honored for her work with a non-profit making an impact in the area called “Power Over Parkinson’s.”

It was started by a Henrico County man following his diagnosis. Now, his daughter is picking up where he left off.

Anthony Antoine has more on the organization and the father-daughter duo making a difference.

