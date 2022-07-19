Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dangerously hot weather is expected for much of this week with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices reaching or exceeding 100 degrees!

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot, and humid with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values near 100°.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Still very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.