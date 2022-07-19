Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer

Heat index values 100°+ by mid week and into the weekend
By Nick Russo
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dangerously hot weather is expected for much of this week with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices reaching or exceeding 100 degrees!

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot, and humid with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values near 100°.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Still very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
The car hit one pedestrian and two other vehicles in the building's parking lot.
Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer
Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer
Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer
Forecast: Hottest week so far this summer
FEMA says most flooding events do not rise to the level of federal support. Even though...
Flood victims fear Buchanan County won’t qualify for federal relief
Forecast: Hottest week so far this season
Forecast: Hottest week so far this season