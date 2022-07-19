Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Days: Near triple digit heat this weekend

Temperatures will be near 100° with heat indices above 105° possible
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for very hot temperatures expected.

Temperatures near triple digits each afternoon
Temperatures near triple digits each afternoon(NBC12)

Our forecast high temperatures are in the upper 90′s both Saturday and Sunday. With humidity in place, our heat indices will feel like 105°+ during the heating of the day. Neither day looks record breaking. Saturday’s record is 103° set back in 1952 and Sunday’s record is 105° set back in 2010. Regardless of setting a record or not, these temperatures will be very hot and if you do have outdoor plans please be sure to stay cool, hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Don’t forget about your pets and also your children during these hot days ahead!

A few tips as well to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are below:

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.(NBC12)

Stay safe! We will keep you updated on this upcoming heat as the week goes on!

