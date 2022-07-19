Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

FILE - Reginald F. Davis, from left, pastor of First Baptist Church, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a...
FILE - Reginald F. Davis, from left, pastor of First Baptist Church, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a member of First Baptist, and Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg's director of archaeology, stand at the brick-and-mortar foundation of one the oldest Black churches in the U.S. on Oct. 6, 2021, in Williamsburg, Va. Archaeologists in Virginia began excavating three suspected graves at the site on Monday, July 18, 2022, commencing a months-long effort to learn who was buried there and how they lived. (AP Photo/Ben Finley, File)(Ben Finley | AP)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Archaeologists in Virginia have begun excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches.

If human remains are found, experts will conduct DNA tests and bone analysis to determine who was buried there and how they lived.

The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg.

Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating.

A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified.

The suspected graves were discovered last year after the church’s original structure was unearthed.

The land is part of what is now Colonial Williamsburg, the living history museum.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

Latest News

FEMA says most flooding events do not rise to the level of federal support. Even though...
Flood victims fear Buchanan County won’t qualify for federal relief
Credit card safety
Credit card safety
Flood victims fear Buchanan County won't qualify for federal relief
Flood victims fear Buchanan County won't qualify for federal relief
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines