Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder
Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee sent a series of texts critical of Wilder’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 91-year-old Wilder filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. He’s representing himself.

A spokesperson for the university didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
The car hit one pedestrian and two other vehicles in the building's parking lot.
Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Hanover.
I-95 north in Hanover reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Shanitia Mikell Eure was reported missing on Sunday, July 17. Eure's husband was charged with...
Husband charged with first-degree murder in connection to wife’s disappearance
I-95 near mile marker 94 has been closed for hours.
I-95 north in Hanover closed following multi-vehicle crash
Fresh off his bus route, Daniel Farina says switching careers from transporting products to...
RPS superintendent taskforce looks to improve working conditions for teachers, staff