UVA researching potential treatments to help men live longer

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average woman lives longer than the average man.

Scientists believe the loss of the Y chromosome could by the reason behind this.

Research with the University of Virginia are looking into potential treatments and experimenting with mice.

“Turns out that the Y chromosome is also important for other functions in the body, and men, as they age, will lose this chromosome and that has consequences on their health,” Professor Kenneth Walsh said.

Smoking can enhance the loss of the Y chromosome, and researchers have seen that it also has a link to Alzheimer’s disease.

