Richmond gas prices drop 19 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 19 cents per gallon, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 72.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.69 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.89 per gallon, which is a $1.20 per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

