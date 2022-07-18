Healthcare Pros
News to Know for July 18: Chesterfield year-round school; Tappahannock fire; Missing kitten reward

It's the first day back to school for some elementary students in Chesterfield.
It's the first day back to school for some elementary students in Chesterfield.(MGN)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

Year-Round School Starts In Chesterfield

Kids at Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementaries are headed back to school today.

Between today and Friday, students will be making their staggered return to year-round school, and today starts with kids in first through fifth grade - plus some pre-K and kindergartners.

The district is staggering the start for those younger students - to give them more time to adjust and familiarize themselves with their surroundings.

Community Reflects After Massive Fire

The Tappahannock community is still trying to process the aftermath of a devastating fire downtown.

The blaze engulfed historic buildings, businesses, and apartments.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the town is brainstorming ways to help those directly impacted.

There is currently a GoFundMe link to help with some of those business owners and the rebuild.

RPS Looks Into Options After Bus Depot Fire

The school district needs a new bus depot after its garage off Chamberlayne Avenue went up in flames just over two weeks ago.

Five buses were destroyed as well as the district’s new lit limo - a mobile library.

Now RPS is weighing leasing one of two other garages. The first is off East 6th Street, and the second is in Chester on the 1300 block of West Hundred Road.

So far, the administration is leaning towards the first option. The space is less expensive, closer to the schools, and available right away.

There’s A Reward For A Missing Kitten

Richmond SPCA says a two-month-old kitten was stolen from their adoption center.

The missing kitten Daenerys was stolen Friday evening.

There’s a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

Any tips can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

Very Hot Week Ahead

Some widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s.

