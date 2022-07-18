New tourism program launching in dozens of localities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of localities across Virginia will launch new tourism programs to bolster local economies.

“These programs and plans were developed through Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, where community stakeholders focus on developing or enhancing tourism promotion, product development, and advocacy strategies, including specific action steps, success factors, timelines, and priorities for implementation,” a release said.

Communities will also receive a $10,000 grant to help develop the plans further.

More than 1,200 community and business leaders around the state participated in the DRIVE 2.0 program and workshops.

“The completion of the DRIVE 2.0 workshops and the creation of more than 100 new tourism programs signal a new era in tourism development and marketing in the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue. This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel.”

The following communities have completed the DRIVE 2.0 program:

Alleghany Highlands

Arlington County

City of Bristol

Charlottesville-Albemarle County

City of Petersburg

Eastern Shore of Virginia

Fairfax County

Floyd County

Giles County

City of Harrisonburg

Hopewell-Prince George County

Lexington-Rockbridge Area

Nelson County

City of Norfolk

Northern Neck

Prince William County

Pulaski County

Richmond Region Tourism

Scott County

Smithfield/Isle of Wight County

Smyth County

Surry County

Town of Damascus

Town of Kilmarnock

Town of Marion

Town of Saltville

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.