MLB picks 4 Virginia players on first night

By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple college baseball players from Virginia are headed to the big leagues.

VCU’s third baseman Tyler Locklear was picked up by the Seattle Mariners.

He’s the highest draft pick from the Rams since 2004.

Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross was selected ninth overall by the Kansas City Royals.

His teammate Tanner Schobel was picked up by the Minnesota Twins.

Finally, JMU’s outfielder Chase Delauter was picked up by the Clevland Guardians.

