MLB picks 4 Virginia players on first night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple college baseball players from Virginia are headed to the big leagues.

VCU’s third baseman Tyler Locklear was picked up by the Seattle Mariners.

With the 58th overall pick, the @Mariners select @VCUBaseball third baseman Tyler Locklear, No. 98 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/97WldcWzET — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

He’s the highest draft pick from the Rams since 2004.

Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross was selected ninth overall by the Kansas City Royals.

With the ninth overall pick, the @Royals select @HokiesBaseball outfielder Gavin Cross, No. 10 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/Q9cHwEzE1S — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

His teammate Tanner Schobel was picked up by the Minnesota Twins.

With the 68th overall pick, the @Twins select @HokiesBaseball shortstop Tanner Schobel, No. 96 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2W3w pic.twitter.com/28alG3yfLB — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

Finally, JMU’s outfielder Chase Delauter was picked up by the Clevland Guardians.

With the 16th overall pick, the @CleGuardians select @JMUBaseball outfielder Chase DeLauter, No. 18 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/19hXK8Fudh — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.