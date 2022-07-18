Midlothian woman finishes in top 10 of World Championships marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia native and veteran runner Keira D’Amato finished eights in the World Championships marathon on Monday.

#WCHOregon22 marathon results:

1. Gotytom Gebreslase 2:18:11 CR

2. Judith Jeptum Korir 2:18:20

3. Lonah Chemtai Salpeter 2:20:18

4. Nazret Weldu 2:20:29 NR

5. Sara Hall 2:22:10

6. Angela Tanui 2:22:15

7. Emma Bates 2:23:18

8. Keira D'Amato 2:23:34

9. Mizuki Matsuda 2:23:49 — Fast Women (@fast_women) July 18, 2022

D’Amato made the announcement about the race on Facebook and stated this is her first time wearing a Team USA jersey.

“My journey to get to the starting line of the World Championship has been unique. When I think about it, it makes me laugh because the way this has shook out seems on par for my journey. But hey, I’m here for it, and you better believe I’m gonna go for it,” D’Amato said.

On Monday, D’Amato finished the marathon in a time of 2:23:34.

