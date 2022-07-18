Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Midlothian woman finishes in top 10 of World Championships marathon

Midlothian's Keira D'Amato set the American record for a 10-mile race in a women's-only event...
Midlothian's Keira D'Amato set the American record for a 10-mile race in a women's-only event in 2020.(Linda D'Amato)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia native and veteran runner Keira D’Amato finished eights in the World Championships marathon on Monday.

D’Amato made the announcement about the race on Facebook and stated this is her first time wearing a Team USA jersey.

> RELATED: Midlothian’s D’Amato sets 10-mile American record

“My journey to get to the starting line of the World Championship has been unique. When I think about it, it makes me laugh because the way this has shook out seems on par for my journey. But hey, I’m here for it, and you better believe I’m gonna go for it,” D’Amato said.

On Monday, D’Amato finished the marathon in a time of 2:23:34.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
A lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, who miscarried her...
Woman suffered miscarriage after eating ice cream tainted with listeria, lawsuit says

Latest News

Multiple college baseball players from Virginia are headed to the big leagues.
MLB picks 4 Virginia players on first night
MLB picks 4 Virginia players on first night
MLB picks 4 Virginia players on first night
The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.
Richmond Flying Squirrels playoff tickets on sale
The fundraiser was held Wednesday.
Tri-City Chili Peppers host fundraiser for family of Chesterfield firefighter who died off duty