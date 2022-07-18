Midlothian woman to compete in World Championships marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia native and veteran runner Keira D’Amato will compete in the World Championships marathon on Monday.

D’Amato made the announcement on Facebook and stated this is her first time wearing a Team USA jersey.

“My journey to get to the starting line of the World Championship has been unique. When I think about it, it makes me laugh because the way this has shook out seems on par for my journey. But hey, I’m here for it, and you better believe I’m gonna go for it,” D’Amato said.

The Midlothian native will make her appearance at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon starting at 9:15 a.m. on On NBC Sports.

