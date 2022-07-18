Healthcare Pros
JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison University alumnus found his balance after serving in the military.

Steven Cummings was in Army ROTC at JMU. After graduation, he was commissioned as an officer and spent four years serving the country. He spent a year in Afghanistan, where he worked collaboratively with Afghan elders and government officials.

When he returned to the United States, Cummings discovered yoga through the military recreation program and was drawn to the sense of community and human connection.

“When I came back from Afghanistan, I had this numbness,” said Cummings. “Getting into yoga brought me out of that headspace and back into my body.”

Shortly after, Cummings went on a solo backpacking trip and found acro yoga, a physical practice that combines yoga and acrobatics. He was captivated by the creativity and freedom of each practice.

“You give cues to help people find success while keeping it light and playful,” he said. “It’s the most consistent form of happiness I’ve found.”

An avid traveler, Cummings has practiced acro yoga in over 30 countries and six continents. Now, he works to share the practice with others through teaching.

This summer, Cummings held a teacher training session in Harrisonburg and hopes to offer online classes in the future. More information about potential instruction can be found by emailing airborneacro@gmail.com.

