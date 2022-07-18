Healthcare Pros
Improvements to Fairground Road intersection begin July 25

VDOT is expected to complete the project in Fall 2023.
The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2023.
The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2023.(VDOT Richmond)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Work on the Fairground Road intersection is set to begin next week.

A spokesperson for the county’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Engagement said in a press release that drivers are encouraged to stay informed about road closures and impacts along the Fairground Road (Route 632) and Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) intersection.

The project will include a single-lane roundabout with additional turn lanes and sidewalks to improve user safety.

VDOT is expected to complete the project in Fall 2023.

For more information, click here.

