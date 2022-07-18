Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Henrico County Dept. of Public Utilities hosts job fair for multiple positions

The county's Department of Public Utilities is hosting a job fair in hopes to fill multiple...
The county's Department of Public Utilities is hosting a job fair in hopes to fill multiple positions in the department's county water section.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is hosting a job fair for multiple within the county’s water section positions.

The fair is accessible to the public and gives any participants who can interview and apply onsite. DPU’s Henrico Water section is looking for applicants for their water plant operator, maintenance assistant, meter service worker, construction inspector, instrumentation specialist and utility heavy equipment specialist.

Click/tap here for job postings.

The fair will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Rd.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
A lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, who miscarried her...
Woman suffered miscarriage after eating ice cream tainted with listeria, lawsuit says

Latest News

Police said a total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection to the operation.
‘Online chatting operations’ lead to numerous arrests
The car hit one pedestrian and two other vehicles in the building's parking lot.
Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian
HENRICO SCHOOLS JOB FAIR
Henrico Schools teacher shortage intensifies
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia