Henrico County Dept. of Public Utilities hosts job fair for multiple positions

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is hosting a job fair for multiple within the county’s water section positions.

The fair is accessible to the public and gives any participants who can interview and apply onsite. DPU’s Henrico Water section is looking for applicants for their water plant operator, maintenance assistant, meter service worker, construction inspector, instrumentation specialist and utility heavy equipment specialist.

Click/tap here for job postings.

The fair will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Rd.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.