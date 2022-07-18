Healthcare Pros
Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for parts of Lake Anna

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harmful algae bloom advisory has been issued for parts of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

The public should stay away from the North Anna and Upper Pamunkey Branches, including Terry’s Run, of Lake Anna until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

“Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” the Virginai Department of Health said in a release.

The following locations are under the advisory:

Pamunkey Branch – Upper (including Terry’s Run) and Middle

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey to the confluence with Terry’s Run
  • Terrys Run – from the upper inundated waters of Terry’s Run to the confluence with the Pamunkey Branch
  • Middle – From the confluence of Terry’s Run with Pamunkey Branch to Rt. 612 (Stubbs Bridge)

North Anna Branch – Upper and Middle

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters to the Rt. 522 Bridge.
  • Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge, to include Rt. 719 (Holladay Bridge), to Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Dr.

For more information, click here.

