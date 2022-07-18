Healthcare Pros
Harmful algae bloom advisory expanded for parts of Lake Anna

A map of the impacted areas.
A map of the impacted areas.(VDH/Google Maps)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A harmful algae bloom advisory has been expanded for parts of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

All portions of the Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach and the main branch of Lake Anna from the “splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run are experiencing the harmful bloom. The public needs to avoid these areas until algae concentrations are safe again.

“Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a release.

The following locations are under the advisory:

Pamunkey Branch

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the confluence with Terry’s Run
  • Middle – From the confluence of Terry’s Run with Pamunkey Creek downstream to Rt. 612 (Stubbs Bridge)
  • Terrys Run – from the upper inundated waters of the lake downstream to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek
  • NEW – Lower from the Rt 612 (Stubbs Bridge) downstream to near the confluence with North Anna (at the “Splits”), including the Lake Anna State Park Beach”

North Anna Branch

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge
  • Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley Cove
  • NEW – Lower from the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley cove downstream to just before the confluence with Pamunkey Branch (at the “Splits”)

Lake Anna

  • NEW – Upper from the confluence with the North Anna Branch & Pamunkey Branch (at the “Splits”) downstream to above the confluence with Pigeon Run (tributary along State Park)

For more information, click here.

