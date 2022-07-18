Forecast: A Very Hot Week Ahead of Us

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, otherwise building heat and humidity will be the story of the week ahead.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny sunny with widely scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values could top 100°.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very hot and humid with some scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could climb to near 105° during the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Still very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

