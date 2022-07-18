Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Forecast: A Very Hot Week Ahead of Us

Heat Index Values Could Top 100° by Mid-Week
By Ros Runner
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, otherwise building heat and humidity will be the story of the week ahead.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny sunny with widely scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values could top 100°.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very hot and humid with some scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could climb to near 105° during the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Still very hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, who miscarried her...
Woman suffered miscarriage after eating ice cream tainted with listeria, lawsuit says
The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

Forecast: Heat and humidity build this week
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with some scattered thunderstorms developing...
Sunday Forecast: Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms Expected Again Today
Forecast: Turning hotter the next few days
Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing later in the afternoon and evening. A...
Saturday Forecast: Hit or Miss Storm Chances Through the Weekend