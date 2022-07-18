Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country.

John Hopkins University said average daily cases have more than tripled over the past three months. Meanwhile, federal government data shows current hospitalizations surpassed 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

John Hopkins University found the average number of daily deaths has risen above 400 for the first time in two months.

More than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. If you live in one of those counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

