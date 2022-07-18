Healthcare Pros
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies

The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies and infants.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies and infants. The pathogen is called parechovirus, and while it’s not a new virus, it can be scary for parents if their child becomes infected because there is no treatment.

Not every case of parechovirus will cause severe illness. Less severe cases will present with an upper respiratory tract infection or rash. If a child displays more alarming symptoms and signs, that’s when health officials recommend taking the child to a doctor.

“If you see more severe kind of indications, like seizures, really, really increased in being lethargic, or just having no energy, not wanting to eat, being so fussy that you really just can’t console your child,” said Louise Lockett Gorden, who works as the Epidemiology Supervisor for the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

Parechovirus typically spreads in the summer and fall, but the CDC’s alert says an uptick in cases has been reported since May. The reason could be because of more testing, which includes blood and spinal fluid tests and nasal, throat, or stool swabs.

“Testing for this virus group has certainly improved and become more widely available,” Gorden explained.

The virus is usually spread through saliva, coughing, feces and sneezing.

“You should wash your hands after cleaning your child’s nose, and you should also wash your hands after changing their diaper,” stated Dr. David Marcello, who is the Chief of Pediatric Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Like many other states, Virginia is not required to report the number of cases of parechovirus to the state health department. This means there’s no way to track whether Virginia is seeing more cases this year than last year.

