Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A car drove into a building in Hanover Monday afternoon after the driver suffered from a medical issue, hitting a person and two other vehicles.

On July 18, authorities say a car crashed into a building in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Before driving into the building, the car hit a pedestrian and two other vehicles in the parking lot. The pedestrian suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was having a medical issue behind the wheel. After the incident, the driver was taken to Memorial Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

The building inspector and police are still on the scene, continuing to investigate.

