4 people arrested in multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting

Law enforcement in Chesterfield and Hanover also helped in the operation.
If you have any information about prostitution or sex trafficking activity call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police agencies in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover helped bring down a sex trafficking operation last week.

In a statement on Twitter, Henrico Police said the multi-agency operation was to increase enforcement efforts against prostitution activity across central Virginia while targeting sex traffickers.

A total of four people were arrested for commercial sex trafficking.

If you have any information about prostitution or sex trafficking activity in Henrico, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

