4 people arrested in multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting
Law enforcement in Chesterfield and Hanover also helped in the operation.
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police agencies in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover helped bring down a sex trafficking operation last week.
In a statement on Twitter, Henrico Police said the multi-agency operation was to increase enforcement efforts against prostitution activity across central Virginia while targeting sex traffickers.
A total of four people were arrested for commercial sex trafficking.
If you have any information about prostitution or sex trafficking activity in Henrico, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.