4 people arrested in multi-jurisdictional sex trafficking sting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police agencies in Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover helped bring down a sex trafficking operation last week.

If you're thinking about exploiting the vulnerable in Central VA, think again.



Last week, Henrico Police took part in a multi-agency operation w/ @CCPDVa & @HanoverSheriff to maximize enforcement efforts against prostitution activity across RVA while targeting sex traffickers. pic.twitter.com/q6gLTpykix — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 18, 2022

In a statement on Twitter, Henrico Police said the multi-agency operation was to increase enforcement efforts against prostitution activity across central Virginia while targeting sex traffickers.

A total of four people were arrested for commercial sex trafficking.

If you have any information about prostitution or sex trafficking activity in Henrico, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

