Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

SPCA offers reward for safe return of stolen kitten

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening.
2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening.(Richmond SPCA)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a kitten stolen from their adoption center.

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening. She is spayed and microchipped.

Both Richmond Police and RACC have been notified of the theft.

Any tips can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says

Latest News

Daenerys was taken from the shelter Friday evening.
2-month-old kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA
Choose Camp over Crossfire
Choose Camp over Crossfire: community conversation held to discuss the rise in gun violence
The 3 Redneck Tenors carry a harmonious humor with every performance they give.
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022-23 season
"Repeal the 18th Amendment/ More Beer Less Taxes" scarf.
Museum of History & Culture opens new exhibit featuring Virginia-made alcohol