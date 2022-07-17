SPCA offers reward for safe return of stolen kitten

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a kitten stolen from their adoption center.

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening. She is spayed and microchipped.

Both Richmond Police and RACC have been notified of the theft.

Any tips can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

